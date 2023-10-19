Bipasha Basu introduces Devi's new bed, check it out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Actor Bipasha Basu is quite active on social media and often shares a glimpse of her daughter Devi. Recently, she introduced her fans to Devi's new bed.

She took to Instagram Story and shared a clip where Devi is sleeping on his dad Karan Singh Grover's lap.

"Papa is Devi's Day bed", she captioned the video.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Earlier, Bipasha opened up about how Devi was born with two holes in her heart during a chat with actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live.

She revealed that Devi had to undergo surgery when she was three months old. She said, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother and father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I will not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers. When you give birth you don't want anything to go wrong with your child.

Bipasha shared how they came to know about VSD (ventricular septal defect). The actor added, "We didn't even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect. We have heard about it, when kids grow it shuts on its own. We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur when we came out of the hospital. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan."The actor revealed how she and Karan made themselves ready to get their daughter operated.

She continued, "Last three months we are fine but the first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. She is a fighter. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it's healing on its own. But with the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three months old."

Bipasha also revealed that after surgery, Devi is now fine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor