Bipasha Basu leaves fans in awe with heartwarming video of daughter Devi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu known for her roles in hit films like 'Raaz' and 'Jism,' melted hearts on social media as she shared a precious moment with her daughter Devi Basu.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to give a glimpse into her family time with her adorable little daughter.

In the heartwarming post, Bipasha shared a picture of little Devi, dressed in an all-white frock, peering out of a glass window with innocent curiosity.

The next story followed with a delightful video capturing the essence of childhood joy as Devi enthusiastically played with a toy drum.

Adding a touch of maternal love, Bipasha captioned the video, "Music time with Mamma."

Earlier in April, Bipasha took to her Instagram account to share a touching video in which her daughter Devi can be seen rushing into her arms for a hug. With her arms wide open, Bipasha eagerly awaited her daughter's embrace.

In the video, Devi can be heard saying, "papa papa," as she rushes towards Karan Singh Grover, who scoops her up with overflowing affection.

Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Bipasha took to Instagram to share the joyous news along with the name of their daughter, signifying her as the physical manifestation of their love and blessings.

