Bipasha Basu reveals she and Karan Singh Grover ‘hope to have a baby girl’

Bipasha Basu announced that she and husband Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first kid. Since her announcement, Bipasha has been sharing photos and videos of herself flaunting her baby bump. In a new interview, Bipasha said that she and Karan wish to have a ‘baby girl’.In an interview with Times Of India, Bipasha revealed that she and Karan want to have a daughter.

She said, “Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby. I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation. From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby.”Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016. They had met on the sets of the film Alone in 2015. Bipasha was last seen in MX Player's web-series Dangerous in 2020. The show also starred Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai, and Nitin Arora.

