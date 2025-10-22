Bipasha Basu shares an adorable video of daughter Devi celebrating Diwali

Mumbai Oct 22 Bollywood superstar Bipasha Basu shared a heartwarming video on her social media story featuring her daughter Devi taking part in Diwali rituals.

In the clip, Bipasha captioned, 'God blessed us with a heart and evil eye emoji.' The two-year-old in the video is seen dressed in a pink ethnic outfit showering flower petals on Lord Ganesha while sweetly saying, 'Jai Ganpati Bappa,' in her cute baby voice. Bipasha is sitting beside her and smiling proudly, looking radiant in a matching pink ensemble with golden embroidery.

The actress has been constantly introducing her daughter to the cultural and spiritual significance of Indian festivals. During Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Bipasha had shared another video where little Devi was seen making an eco-friendly Ganpati idol out of clay with her tiny hands. Earlier during Durga Puja celebrations, Bipasha and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, were seen attending the rituals with Devi.

The toddler, initially startled by the crowd, was seen clinging to her mother, who is known to be a proud Bengali and an active participant in Durga Puja festivities. Recently, Bipasha also shared a video of Devi sitting on Karan's lap during a car ride, dressed in a pink frock with matching bows, trying to sing the Jai Ganesh Deva song in her own adorable gibberish language.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016 in a grand ceremony attended by close friends and family. They welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022. Bipasha had previously revealed that they had named her Devi to reflect the spirit of Indian goddesses, symbolising strength, purity and resilience.

The actress also opened up about Devi's health struggles, as the child was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD), a condition involving two holes in the heart, just three days after birth and underwent open-heart surgery at three months old.

