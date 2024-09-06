Bipasha gives shoutout to husband Karan Singh Grover for his new venture

Mumbai, Sep 6 Actress Bipasha Basu on Friday announced her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover’s new venture ‘Star Infinity Art’- which is all about the latter’s paintings.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha, who has 14 million followers, shared a picture of Karan sitting along side his painting, looking dapper in an all black outfit.

Bipasha captioned the post: “Wu wei by Starinfinity Looking forward to seeing your beautiful thoughts expressed on the canvas... and sharing it with everyone today… All the best baby @iamksgofficial@starinfinityart. Durga Durga. Exhibition is on @taoartgallery from 7th sep to 30th sep, 11am to 7 pm everyday. Show some love all #starinfinityart."

Karan also shared a video on Instagram revealing the meaning of 'Wu Wei', saying, “Wu Wei is a Chinese philosophy that means the art of doing nothing. But rather than no action, it means effortless action, like to be in a difficult situation and act with full efficiency. Something we would call being in the zone.”

The duo tied the knot in April 2016 and their daughter Devi was born in November 2022.

On the work front, Karan has been part of shows like 'Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3', 'Dil Dosti Dance', 'Qubool Hai', and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

He has also appeared in films like 'Hate Story 3', and 'Bhram'.

Karan was last seen in 'Fighter' directed by Siddharth Anand starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Bipasha made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action-thriller 'Ajnabee'. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Bipasha got her breakthrough with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror-thriller 'Raaz' starring Dino Morea in the lead.

She then acted in films like 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York', among others.

Bipasha was last seen in the crime-thriller series 'Dangerous' which also featured Karan Singh Grover.

