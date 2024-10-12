Bipasha’s daughter Devi adorably says ‘Dugga Dugga’ to celebrate Vijay Dashami

Mumbai, Oct 12 Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu gave a glimpse of her daughter Devi adorably saying “Dugga Dugga” and wished everyone a Happy Vijay Dashami.

Bipasha on Saturday took to Instagram, where she shared a video of Devi dressed in a fiery red lehenga choli with gajra in her hair. Mimicking her mother, Devi is her cute voice and is heard taking Goddess Durga’s name as she says “Dugga Dugga”.

“Happy Vijaydashami. Happy Dussehra.. From our Devi and us to all… Durga Durga,” Bipasha wrote.

Bipasha keeps updating her fans about her daughter Devi. Recently, she revealed Devi’s ‘favourite book’ on Instagram.

The actress shared a video of her daughter holding on to her the book titled: “Devi’s Treasury of Nursery Rhymes.”

In the clip, she is seen telling her daughter to read her favourite rhyme from the book as Devi holds on to the treasured gift.

On October 4, Bipasha shared that Devi is a “shoe lover” already. She posted a video, where Devi was seen trying on her “papa’s” shoes and Bipasha was asking her to not put her tiny foot into it as it is “too big”.

“Nonstop conversation with my little lady… Shoe lover already,” Bipasha captioned the video.

Bipasha married her beau Karan Singh Grover in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi in November 2022.

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee', got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'.

She was then seen in films such as 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others.

The 45-year-old actress was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous'.

