"Birthday celebration continues": Riddhima posts new pic from Neetu Kapoor's London bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : It seems like actress Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration isn't yet over. Even though her birthday was on July 8, the celebrations are still going strong in London.

Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram Stories to share a new picture from the ongoing celebrations.

In the picture, Riddhima is seen posing with her mother Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Rima Jain, and other close family members.

The caption read, "Birthday celebration continues.."

Take a look

Earlier, Riddhima had posted a heartfelt birthday message for her mother. She shared a video collage of memories with Neetu Kapoor, late father Rishi Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, and daughter Samara.

"To the most incredible woman I know! I feel blessed every single day to call you mom! You deserve all the happiness in the world today and always. I love you most in the world. Happy Birthday, Ma. Neetu Kapoor," she wrote.

On the work front, Neetu will soon be seen acting alongside her daughter Riddhima Kapoor in a film by Kapil Sharma. The movie marks Riddhima's acting debut. Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar, and Aditi Mittal are also part of the cast. The film's title and release date are yet to be announced.

Riddhima was last seen in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, where she appeared with her daughter.

