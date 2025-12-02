Birthday Special: 5 Times Boman Irani Made Us Smile, Laugh & Go ‘Aww

Boman Irani has always been the kind of person who lights up any room — with his humour, his warmth, and the genuine love he showers on the people around him. As he turns 66 this year, here’s a fun, feel-good throwback to some of his sweetest and most hilarious moments with his inner circle — the ones that made the internet collectively smile, laugh, and melt.



Bedtime Banter with Kunal Vijaykar



Only Boman Irani can turn a simple goodnight into a full-blown comedy sketch. In this adorable clip, he’s tucked into bed while his longtime friend Kunal Vijaykar fusses over him like a doting parent. When Boman points to his cheek, Kunal leans in and gives a sweet kiss — only for Boman to say, with perfect poker face, “I meant switch off the lights.” Cue laughter from the entire room, including Zenobia. Iconic.

A Proud Dad Cheering the Loudest



Ahead of Kayoze Irani’s directorial debut Sarzameen, Boman shared a heartfelt video filled with old photos, family memories, and glimpses of Kayoze behind the camera. His gentle, emotional voiceover — brimming with pride — made the tribute feel like a warm hug. A beautiful father–son moment that stole hearts across social media.

Farah Khan + Boman Irani = Guaranteed Laughter Riot



Chaos is guaranteed when these two share a frame. The moment Farah entered his home for a shoot, the teasing started even before the cameras rolled. In peak Farah style, she joked that the only time she ever wanted to try the “casting couch” was with one person… and pointed at Boman. What followed was pure comic madness — loud, silly, wholesome fun that only their friendship can deliver.

A Picture-Perfect Mumbai Evening



Few things are as charming as a soft Bombay evening, and the Irani family made it magic: slow rides in old Victoria carriages, ice-cream sandwiches from K. Rustom’s, and the breezy calm of Marine Drive. Simple, old-school, heartwarming — a family just soaking in togetherness, no filters needed.

The Cutest Twinning Moment: Three and a Half Men

This one’s pure serotonin. Boman Irani, his sons Danesh and Kayoze, and his tiny grandson — all twinning in matching shirts. The caption “Three and a half men” nailed the vibe, but the best part was how relaxed and joyful they looked. Zenobia Irani handled the styling, giving each of them a coordinated-yet-personal look. A perfect, adorable family flex.