Birthday Special! 5 Times Medha Shankr Proved She’s the Ultimate Fashion Diva

When it comes to setting fashion standards, no one hits the ball out of the park like Medha Shankr. Whether it’s slaying sizzling western or blingy traditional, Medha ensures that the spotlight is hers to grab! As she celebrates her birthday today, here are five times she proved to be the ultimate fashion diva!

Dazzling saree: Medha Shankr stunned in a pastel blue netted saree, featuring mirror work and embellished details all across the drape. She paired the same with a strappy blouse and served major saree goals. Letting the saree speak volumes, Medha simply accessorised her look with chandbaalis!

Denim flair: Medha Shankr paired wide-legged denim with a cropped tank top and served major contemporary fashion goals.

Floral piece: Medha sizzled in a floral one-shouldered piece, featuring a stunning thigh slit. Covered in floral embroidery all over, Medha simply opted for a dewy makeup look.

Ribbed Blue piece: Medha Shankr looked as glamorous as ever in a deep blue ribbed outfit, featuring a side cut and a structured diagonal cutout across her torso. Keeping it subtle and chic, the 12th Fail actress styled her hair in a messy bun and amped up the outfit’s appeal by accessorising it with one-sided earcuffs.

Black co-ord set: Medha Shankr embodied the charm of a starry night by donning a full black dazzling co-ord set. She raised the temperature of her ensemble by accessorising it with contemporary silver jewellery, creating a stunning contrast against the black outfit.

Whether it’s traditional or western ensembles, Medha Shankr knows how to serve statements!