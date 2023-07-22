Birthday Special: Best on-screen performances of Suriya

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Actor Suriya Sivakumar aka Suriya, who is known for his power-packed performances on screen, is going to turn a year older on July 23. From comedy to action-thrillers, he did justice to all the characters he played on the big-screen.

Over his two decade long career, he has been captivating audiences with his versatile acting abilities. So, let’s take a look at his remarkable role and performance.

1. Soorarai Pottru

In the movie, Suriya portrayed the role of Maara, a former Air Force officer with an ambition of founding a low-cost airline in India. The film based on the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G.R Gopinath. He was awarded the Best actor national award at the 68th National Film Awards. After the positive responses from the fans, the film is all set for its Hindi remake, in which actor Akshay Kumar will reprise the lead role and Suriya has a cameo.

2. Ghajini

In A.R. Murugadoss’s action thriller directorial, Suriya played the role of Sanjay Ramasamy, a businessman suffering from anterograde amnesia and is out to avenge the loss of his lady love. The superhit movie was successfully recreated in a Hindi version that starred Aamir Khan and was released in 2008.

3. Jai Bhim

Based on real-life incidents, Suriya portrayed the role of a lawyer in the film. Directed by T. J. Gnanavel, 'Jai Bhim' received the Best Film award at the Norway Tamil film festival awards.

4. Singham

Singham’ which was originally made in Tamil starred Surya as a strong police officer. The film was a commercial success back in 2010 and was remade in multiple languages like Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Punjabi.

5. Kaakha Kaakha

Suriya portrayed a police officer in the action thriller directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and released in the year 2003. HE was honoured with the best actor award at International Tamil Film Awards.

6. 24

In a truly ground-breaking work, Suriya played three characters in the time-travel drama, flawlessly executing each one. Suriya was completely scary as the film's antagonist Athreya. He also received appreciation for his performance from the critics and the audience.

He will be next seen in a much-awaited project titled 'Kanguva' also starring Disha Patani.

The title announcement of Suriya's debut pan-India movie which is directed by Siva was done with an intriguing video.

The valiant saga's title teaser video features the background of a dark night, unveiling an eagle, a dog, and a masked warrior riding a horse, followed by a massive army. The visuals looked promising and pinched the excitement of the audience. The movie will be released in 10 languages.

'Kanguva' will hit theatres in early 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor