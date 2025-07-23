Birthday Special! Celebrating TOP 10 Iconic Tracks of Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya is one of the most celebrated music sensations of all time, and there’s no denying that. He continued to rule Bollywood with his musical masterpieces and served songs that created an unforgettable music era. As he celebrates his birthday, here’s looking at the top 10 celebrated tracks that continue to take audiences on a nostalgic journey even today.

Aap Ki Kashish: From the 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Himesh Reshammiya delivered an all-time banger track, ‘Aap Ki Kashish’, and registered his greatest musical achievement.

Jhalak Dikhla Ja: In 2006, Himesh Reshammiya delivered ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja’, an energetic number that has been ruling audience’s playlists ever since it released. Celebrated as one of Himesh’s best compositions, the song continues to buzz around the dance floor.

Tera Suroor: Ever since Tera Suroor released, it has been associated with Himesh Reshammiya for all the right reasons. Known for treating his audience with exceptional music, Himesh got the nation vibing to Tera Suroor, and it would be safe to say that he continues to do so even today!

Hookah Bar: From the film Khiladi 786, Himesh Reshammiya served a highly energetic party number, Hookah Bar. With a high tempo, catchy lyrics, and party vibe, Hookah Bar grabbed the spot of the ultimate party track.



Naam Hai Tera: Released in 2006, Himesh Reshammiya cast a spell around the nation with Naam Hai Tera. With particular beats and Himesh’s signature vocals, the singer delivered a hit song of all time!

Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri: From the classic film Phir Hera Pheri, Himesh Reshammiya sang and composed the Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri, which gained a lot of popularity back then and carries the same craze even today.

Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein: Himesh Reshammiya reaffirmed his stance as a superstar rockstar with Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein song from his latest blockbuster film, Badass Ravi Kumar. Packed with foot-tapping music, Himesh enhanced the song’s appeal with his vocals.

Main Jahaan Rahoon: Himesh Reshammiya lent his musical prowess to Main Jahaan Rahoon from Namastey London, and packed it with emotions and soul - making it an all-time favourite track of the audience.

Ashiqui Mein Teri: From the film 36 China Town, Himesh Reshammiya sang the classic track, Aashiqui Mein Teri, and treated audiences with a romantic song fused with peppy music.

Tandoori Nights: Himesh Reshammiya plastered ‘iconic’ all over Tandoori Nights track. Released 14 years ago, the song continues to rule audience’s music libraries even today.

