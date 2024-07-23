Birthday Special: Iulia Vantur’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 23, 2024 03:13 PM2024-07-23T15:13:44+5:302024-07-23T15:14:59+5:30
Royal Blue Sequined Saree
In a royal blue sequined saree, Iulia turned heads with a deep V-neck blouse, also adorned with sequins. Dangling earrings and a silver bracelet added to the allure, making this look both bold and elegant.
Satin Grey Saree
A vision of sophistication, Iulia wowed in a satin grey saree with a black and gold border. The velvet sweetheart neck blouse and dazzling diamond earrings elevated the outfit, exuding timeless elegance.
Yellow Embellished Kurta and Sharara Suit
Iulia brought sunshine to the room with a yellow embellished kurta and sharara suit. The prettiest yellow dupatta and blue stone earrings added a vibrant and festive touch to the ensemble, making it unforgettable.
Off-White Embellished Anarkali
Ethereal in an off-white embellished anarkali with cut-outs, Iulia looked regal. Paired with a beautiful dupatta, a green beaded necklace, matching earrings, and a statement ring, this outfit showcased her grace and sophistication.
View this post on Instagram