Birthday Special: Iulia Vantur’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments

Royal Blue Sequined Saree

In a royal blue sequined saree, Iulia turned heads with a deep V-neck blouse, also adorned with sequins. Dangling earrings and a silver bracelet added to the allure, making this look both bold and elegant.

Satin Grey Saree

A vision of sophistication, Iulia wowed in a satin grey saree with a black and gold border. The velvet sweetheart neck blouse and dazzling diamond earrings elevated the outfit, exuding timeless elegance.

Yellow Embellished Kurta and Sharara Suit

Iulia brought sunshine to the room with a yellow embellished kurta and sharara suit. The prettiest yellow dupatta and blue stone earrings added a vibrant and festive touch to the ensemble, making it unforgettable.

Off-White Embellished Anarkali

Ethereal in an off-white embellished anarkali with cut-outs, Iulia looked regal. Paired with a beautiful dupatta, a green beaded necklace, matching earrings, and a statement ring, this outfit showcased her grace and sophistication.