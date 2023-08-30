Birthday Special: Movies that prove RajKummar Rao is versatile actor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Rajkummar Rao is a versatile actor known for his ability to tackle a wide range of roles and genres.

Rajkummar’s success in the film industry can be attributed, in large part, to his wise choice of diverse and flexible screenplays. Here are some movies that showcase his versatility.

Trapped

‘Trapped’ is a remarkable film that truly showcases Rajkummar Rao's dedication and acting prowess. In this survival thriller, he portrays the character Shaurya, a man who becomes trapped in an apartment without basic necessities like food, water, or electricity.

Stree

Rajkummar Rao's performance in ‘Stree’ was a testament to his versatility as an actor. In this horror-comedy film, he played the role of Vicky, a skilled tailor in a small town plagued by the legend of a mysterious female ghost.

Judgementall Hai Kya

‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ highlights Rajkummar Rao's versatility as an actor. In this psychological thriller-comedy, he plays the character Keshav, who is entangled in a complex and mysterious storyline alongside Kangana Ranaut's character.

Badhaai Do

‘Badhaai Do’ is a significant film in Rajkummar Rao's career, where he played the role of a gay police officer named Shardul Thakur. He portrayed Shardul's internal conflict, as he navigated the complexities of his sexual orientation while concealing it from his family and society.

CityLights

‘CityLights’ is indeed a deeply moving film, and Rajkummar Rao's performance in it is particularly poignant. In this emotional drama, he plays the character of Deepak Singh, a man who, along with his family, migrates from a rural village to Mumbai in search of a better life.

