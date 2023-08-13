Birthday special: Must watch performances of ace comedian of Johnny Lever

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Veteran comedian Johnny Lever's comic genius has made an enduring impression on the audience. Who can forget the hilarious characters played by him in movies such as ‘Baazigar’, ‘Deewana Mastana’ or ‘Dulhe Raja’. Lever has created an everlasting impact with his inherent ability to make people laugh and thus his reputation as a comic master is still unmatched.

Lever started to perform stand-up comedy in musical shows. His initial works included ‘Tum Par Hum Qurban’ and ‘Dard Ka Rishta’. He later acted in movies like ‘Tezaab’, ‘Kasam’, ‘Khatarnak’ and ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’. His work got a positive response in the movie ‘Baazigar’ and then there was no looking back for him. He also acted in several regional films like the Tamil film ‘Anbirkku Alavillai’ and the Kannada film ‘Gara’.

As the actor is going to celebrate his birthday on August 14, let us look at some of his remarkable performances.

Baazigar

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film ‘Baazigar’ is not only remembered for Khan’s breakthrough role but Lever also made an impact with his character of Babulal in the film. His lovable antics and peculiar demeanours made his performance a memorable one.

Baadshah

Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna-starrer ‘Baadshah’ was an action comedy film directed by Abbas–Mustan. It was released in 1999. Johnny Lever as Ram Lal, Baadshah’s personal assistant carved a niche for himself from the beginning till the end of the film.

Awara Pagal Deewana

Vikram Bhatt's directorial ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’ features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Preeti Jhangiani, Aarti Chhabria, Amrita Arora and Rahul Dev. The picture got mixed reviews from the critics. The film was liked for its gripping story, mind-blowing action sequences, and an all-star ensemble. Moreover, Johnny Lever's portrayal of Chhota Chhatri cannot be missed in the film.

Golmaal 3

In the film directed by Rohit Shetty, Johnny portrayed Pappi Bhai, a don with a habit of forgetting things that cause him to lose all of his possessions. It features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Mithun Chakraborty, Kareena Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Lever managed to create an impact among the talented stars with his mannerisms and humorous expressions which added to the overall comedy of the film.

Dulhe Raja

Govinda and Raveena Tandon-starrer romantic comedy is among the most loved movies of Govinda. But Lever’s performance as Baankey Lal Chaurasia can never be forgotten. The giggles persisted while he played Baankey, the protagonist's humorous companion. His one-liners and comic timing made his character an essential part of the story.

Housefull 4

‘Housefull 4’ is a 2019 Indian Hindi-language fantasy action comedy film directed by Farhad Samji. It was the fourth instalment of ‘Housefull’ franchise starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. Johnny appeared in one of the funniest avatars in ‘Housefull 4’ after playing back-to-back eccentric personalities in the ‘Housefull’ series. He once again proved his talent and made the audience laugh with his comic skills.

As the actor turns a year older, he will surely continue to entertain the audience with his comic timing and memorable performances.

