Birthday special: Performances of Varun Dhawan that proved his acting talent

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Actor Varun Dhawan, considered among the most charming actors of Bollywood, celebrated his birthday on Thursday.

Having made his acting debut with Karan Johar's 2012 film, 'Student of the Year', he rose to fame with 'Main Tera Hero', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', among others.

Born on April 24, 1987, he is the son of ace film director David Dhawan. Varun worked on different genres and amazed the audience with his acting talent.

On his birthday, let's revisit some stunning performances by the actor.

Student of the Year

Varun made his acting debut with Karan Johar's 2012 teen sports romantic comedy film. It features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra. The movie was about love and friendship. In the film, Varun starred as a rich bully, while Sidharth played one of the most likeable personalities, portrayed as confident, hardworking, and perfect in almost everything. The film received immense love, especially from the young audience. A sequel titled 'Student of the Year 2' was released on 10 May 2019 with Punit Malhotra as the director and Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles.

Badlapur

This is the film that showcases Varun Dhawan's range as an actor. Varun as Raghav, plays a man who wants to take revenge in life for his loss. He stuns with his acting skills and proves that he is capable of playing intense roles as effectively as lighter ones.

October

This is another milestone project for Varun, which has proved him to be an actor par excellence. He showed his best in Shoojit Sircar's 2018 film, starring Banita Sandhu and Gitanjali Rao, alongside Dhawan. 'October' received widespread critical acclaim, with particular praise for Dhawan, whose performance was called 'a massive surprise' by critics.

Bhediya

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bhediya' is a 2022 horror comedy film. The movie received a mixed response from the audience. It was shot in Arunachal Pradesh. Varun proved to be an absolute actor, particularly in his transformation into a wolf in the film. It received 13 nominations at the 68th Filmfare Awards, including Best Film (Critics), Best Actor (Critics) and Best Special Effects.

Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has announced the sequel to 'Bhediya', starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Sui Dhaaga

Varun as Mauji Sharma, a small-town man who can do nothing extraordinary, is the most beautiful portrayal in the movie 'Sui Dhaga'. The character he played opened up the possibility of trying something new in terms of acting, and Dhawan surely excelled in his performance. It received positive reviews from critics and proved to be a commercial success at the box office

In the coming months, Varun will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.Originally slated for a release on April 18 this year, the makers have now postponed the release date due to undisclosed reasons.

The film, written and directed by Sashank Khaitan, will hit the theatres on September 12. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

He will next be seen in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', where he stars opposite Pooja Hegde.

He is also preparing for Border 2, which features a powerful cast that includes Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is a follow-up to the 1997 war film Border, a major hit that depicted the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

