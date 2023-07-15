Birthday special: Take a look at Katrina Kaif's hit dance numbers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Katrina Kaif has garnered immense popularity in the bollywood industry. One of the prime reasons for her widespread acclaim is her ability to deliver chartbuster songs consistently.

She has steadily built up her portfolio throughout her career, leaving a lasting impact with her swoon-worthy songs and captivating dance moves. As the actor will turn 40 on July 16, let’s take a look at her hit dance numbers.

Sheila Ki Jawani

‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ from the movie Tees Maar Khan was indeed a massive hit that became immensely popular at weddings, parties, and various other occasions. The song's choreography included several steps that became signature moves for Katrina Kaif.

Chikni Chameli

'Chikni Chameli' showcased Katrina Kaif in a bold and captivating avatar, delivering a power-packed dance performance. Her sultry moves and confident demeanour added to the song's appeal, making it an unforgettable dance number.

Ishq Shava

In the 'Ishq Shava' song from the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan Katrina, she captivated the audience with her graceful movements and displayed her ability to master belly dancing. Her fluidity and precision in executing the dance steps left everyone awestruck. The chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan added charm to the song, making it a visual treat for the audience.

Kamli

Katrina Kaif swinging from things in literally every movie. Literal dance goddess 😍 🔥 (Gifs not mine, compiled from Tumblr account 'bollywood-ishq')#KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/iESenA0ims — rupz (@krazyrupz) March 5, 2021

'Kamli' featured Katrina Kaif in a breathtaking display of aerial moves that won the hearts of millions of viewers. The song showcased her exceptional flexibility, strength, and agility, leaving the audience in awe of her performance. She effortlessly glided through the air, showcasing her athleticism and dedication to her craft.

Kala Chashma

'Kala Chashma' became a popular dance number where Katrina starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Her flawless dance moves, coupled with her infectious energy and confidence, wooed the audience and left a lasting impression. Her performance in the song was filled with terrific moves that perfectly showcased her command over dance and her ability to captivate the viewers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor