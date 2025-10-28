Birthday Special: TOP 5 Genres Aditi Rao Hydari Has Excelled In

Aditi Rao Hydari, throughout her filmography, has served performances that have blurred the lines between the character and the actor. Her drive to constantly explore genres and experiment with herself as an actress has made her a director’s top choice for stepping into extraordinary characters. On her birthday today, here’s looking at the top 5 genres she has excelled in.

Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar - Period Drama

Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan in Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar is a role that’s unforgettable in Bollywood’s recent memory. On one hand, she justified the emotional arcs of the character and on the other hand, she added ‘iconic’ to Gajagamini walk. Known for pulling off emotionally layered characters, Aditi proved to be the right fit for the acclaimed period drama series.

Rockstar - Musical Drama

In Rockstar, the cult classic musical drama, Aditi Rao Hydari plays a journalist who interviews JJ aka Ranbir Kapoor, and plays the silent catalyst in driving the film’s momentum. Though Aditi had limited screentime, she proved to be the right addition to the cast and turned every frame impactful.

Bhoomi - Revenge Drama

With the revenge drama, Bhoomi, Aditi Rao made everyone take note of her acting range and the ability to make audiences feel the character’s conflicts with her emotional depth. The actress received immense love and appreciation for picking a genre that’s bold yet sensitive, and bringing authenticity to raw emotions.

Murder 3 - Thriller Mystery

In this thriller mystery, Aditi stunned everyone with her impeccable acting chops. From moments of settling the creeps to moments of showcasing empathy, longing, hurting and taking revenge, Aditi ticked all the boxes of being a performer who is not afraid to choose unpredictable roles.

Hey! Sinamika - Rom-Com

Aditi Rao brought heart and emotions to Hey! Sinamika, a Tamil-language rom-com. The actress stepped into a lighthearted and breezy role, and added to the film’s ‘feel good’ element with an admirable performance. Whether it’s the acclaimed character Bibbojaan or the beloved Bhoomi, Aditi Rao Hydari proves that her acting range is not confined to a particular genre!