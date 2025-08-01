Birthday Special! What is Medha Shankr Like Off-screen? Here’s Revealing 5 Unknown Facts About the Actress

The Medha Shankr we see on-screen is remarkably different from the off-screen one! Just as much as she impresses everyone on the bigger canvas, Medha is equally interesting in real life too! As she celebrates her birthday today, here are five unknown facts about the actress you probably didn’t know!

1. For the unversed, Medha Shankr is a trained classical singer. Yes, you read that right! She has even impressed her fans with impromptu singing sessions, leaving many surprised with her singing talent. Recently, she even dropped her own version of Jugraafiya from Super 30, and received praise from audiences and celebrities, too!

2. Medha Shankr is also a dancer! Since her younger days, Medha has grown up dancing in her schools and society functions, making the art form stay with her. While the actress hasn’t explored the dancing space on-screen, her fans would surely like to see her dance her heart out!

3. Medha even likes to pick up a pen and fill pages during her leisure! For the unknown, the 12th Fail actress has written two scripts by herself, completely personal to her. Despite this, her fans would surely like to see a glimpse of her writing knack!

4. Medha is an avid traveller. From the plush greenery to beaches and mountains, the actress likes to take some time off from her schedule to relax and rejuvenate in the open air.

5. Medha is also a hearty food-lover! At times when actresses stick to strict diets, Medha comforts her soul by relishing different delicacies and cuisines, be it scrumptious street food or gourmet.

Though Medha has recently stepped into Bollywood and has won hearts with her acting prowess, she is surely multi-talented, and her fans are eager to see more of her!