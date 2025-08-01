Birthday Special: Why Mrunal Thakur Is the Star to Watch Out for in 2025

Mrunal Thakur ignited the screens with her latest release, Son of Sardaar 2, but that’s not it for her! With an interesting lineup of upcoming projects across genres, Mrunal has established herself as an actress to watch out for in 2025. After registering her first full-fledged commercial entertainer with Son of Sardaar 2, Mrunal will be seen next in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, wherein she will be bringing a refreshing and heartwarming touch to the plot with her acting range and emotional depth. Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in key roles. Though the details of the rom-com are not yet revealed, the film is sure to add a strong title to Mrunal’s growing body of work.

Coming up next for Mrunal is an action thriller film, Dacoit: A Love Story, wherein she shares the screen space with Adivi Sesh for the first time. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film features Mrunal and Adivi in a twisted love story, infused with revenge and acrimonious feelings. The film’s first glimpse of Mrunal and Adivi’s intensely layered characters has built anticipation among the audience of what’s to come. With a great mixture of rustic storytelling, Dacoit: A Love Story is scheduled to land in theatres on 25th December.

Continuing with the lineup of releases for Mrunal is AA 22 X A6, wherein the actress will be seen joining Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the Atlee-directorial. As the excitement surrounding the film continues to hit the roof, it is said that Mrunal has already shot a special promo. Given her growing appeal and rising popularity in Bollywood and the South, Mrunal’s addition to AA 22 X A6 comes as no surprise!