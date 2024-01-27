Birthday suprise: First look of Bobby Deol from 'Kanguva' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 : Actor Bobby Deol celebrated his birthday on Saturday.

Makers of the upcoming period action drama film 'Kanguva' unveiled the first look of Bobby Deol as mighty Udhiran, who is an antagonist, on the special occasion of the actor's birthday.

Bobby's co-star from the movie 'Kanguva' took to X to share the new poster on Saturday. He wrote, "Happy birthday #BobbyDeol brother.. Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva Guys watch out for him!"

https://twitter.com/Suriya_offl/status/1751115605300949408

In the poster, Bobby Deol appeared ruthless and powerful. He was seen in a long and messy hair. Deol was also spotted surrounded by hundreds of people, with a grim expression on his face. He had distinct coloured eyes and a ribcage over his vest with blood marks.

Directed by Siva, the film also stars Disha Patani and Suriya in the lead roles. Suriya recently finished his part of the shoot.

The film will be released across the globe in early 2024. Earlier, the makers announced the title of the film with an intriguing video.

Suriya and Sudha Kongara are returning for 'Surya 43,' following the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, which earned him a National Award for Best Actor.

Bobby, in the recently released movie 'Animal,' played the role of the antagonist Abrar Haque.

Apart from this, Bobby is all set to star in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109'.

