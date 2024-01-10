Birthday treat: Check out Hrithik's transformation as 'Patty' in 'Fighter' BTS video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : As Hrithik Roshan turned 50 today, the makers of the upcoming film 'Fighter' gifted fans and movie enthusiasts with an intriguing behind-the-scenes video of the actor from the sets of the film.

Taking to Instagram, the film's production house gave an intriguing sneak peek into the actor's breathtaking journey as 'Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C15_yotKrKa/

The BTS video drop is a rollercoaster ride through Roshan's transformation into an air warrior.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "He lights up the screen, everytime! The sky is not the limit for his style, charisma and dashing presence.Happy Birthday Patty, #HrithikRoshan."

As soon as the video, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday to you sir ji you my Idol sir Forever."

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Fighter' is set to hit the theatres on January 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor