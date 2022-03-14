Birthday wishes pour in for director-producer Rohit Shetty

Director and producer Rohit Shetty, who turned a year older on Monday, was showered with birthday wishes by several Bollywood celebrities on social media.

Rohit's close friend and actor Ajay Devgn shared a heartfelt note on Twitter. Sharing a picture featuring Rohit and himself, he wrote, "Our collaborations have always left me thrilled, ROFL-ing and pumped for more! This marks another year of your brilliance, hard work and creativity. Happy birthday, my friend."

Actor Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Rohit in 'Sooryavanshi' showered birthday love for the filmmaker. Sharing a photo of Rohit on her Instagram Story, Katrina wrote, "Happiest Birthday @itsrohitshetty. May u have all the love and happiness u bring to others."

Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal also wished the director. "Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty sir. Have a blockbuster one," he wrote along with a picture of the producer.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently busy with her movie 'Runway 34' posted a stunning picture of Rohit, "Happy Birthday Rohit Sir! Wishing you an amazing birthday and a blockbuster year ahead! @itsrohitshetty," she captioned the story.

Actor Shilpa Shetty also showered birthday wishes on the 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' host by sharing a video where she can be seen recreating the popular scene from 'Chennai Express'. She captioned, "Happy birthday @itsrohitshetty. May the year ahead be filled with more such crazy and funny moments. I hope the bottle-phod paagalpan yield some magic soon. Bigg hugg!"

Actors Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi also extended birthday wishes to the filmmaker with adorable pictures on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

