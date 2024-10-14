"Birthdays in the wild": Pooja Hegde shares glimpse of birthday celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : Actor Pooja Hegde has treated her fans with a glimpse of her birthday celebration.

On Monday, Pooja dropped pictures and a video on Instagram and wrote a thank you note to her fans that read, "Birthdays in the wild. Thank you for all the love, messages and wishes... will try and respond to as many as I can... for now, I'm just trying to be fully in the NOW. Love you. Blessed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

The birthday girl can be seen enjoying her day in Yala, Sri Lanka. In a video, Pooja can be seen cutting a cake.

Netizens chimed in the comment section with lots of love and blessings.

They dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja will be seen in 'Deva' alongside Shahid Kapoor. It will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.

In the movie, Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur 'Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

On the other hand, Pooja has come on board for Thalapathy 69.

Film banner KVN Productions made the announcement officially through their Instagram handle stating, "Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you've already cracked it, but officially... Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal."

Sharing the news on her Instagram story, Pooja expressed her enthusiasm, writing, "Yaaaaasss! Hoping to create magic once again with the one and only Thalapathy @actorvijay."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor