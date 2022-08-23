BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat dies of sudden heart attack in Goa

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actress Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday, 22 August. The Haryana BJP had fielded Phogat as its candidate for the Adampur seat in the 2019 Assembly elections in the state. She had contested the last assembly election as BJP candidate from Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi.Sonali Phogat was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. Sonal Phogat made her acting debut with the TV serial Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma in 2016. She then appeared in a Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron S Kam Nahi Hoti. She has been a part of several Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She was last seen in a web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh (2019).

