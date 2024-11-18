BJP leader NV Subhash slams Telangana govt after Diljit Dosanjh's statement on alcohol goes viral

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Monday accused the Telangana government of being incapable of controlling alcohol and drug issues in the state.

His comments came following the Telangana government directive to Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh for his concert in Hyderabad, asking him to refrain from performing songs that promoted alcohol, drugs, or violence. The actor-singer responded during his concert on Saturday alleging discrimination faced by Indian artists.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash said, "Diljit Dosanjh says that he wanted to declare Telangana as a dry state during his performance. This shows how inefficient the Revanth Reddy government is because the pubs have been open till 1 am. People are going in and around the city drinking without any alcohol tests. And there is a drug means also."

"This statement is affecting the people. That means the Telangana government is not capable of controlling alcohol and drugs. So we demand that whenever there is a consent like this, there should be a strict vigil on the people who are entering," he said.

The notice to Dosanjh issued just hours before his performance on November 15, cited a complaint from a Chandigarh resident who claimed that Dosanjh had performed songs promoting alcohol and violence at a previous concert in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh during his recent concert in Ahmedabad humorously responded to the Telangana government's notice and said, "declare a dry day wherever my shows are, and I'll refrain from alcohol-related songs. It's easy for me to tweak my lyrics."

"Jitni bhi states hai agar vo saari apne ko dry states ghoshit kar deti hai. Agle hi din Diljit Dosanjh sharaab pe gaana nahi gaayega..mai pran karta hu. (If all the states declare themselves as dry states, the very next day Diljit Dosanjh will not sing a song about alcohol. I vow to do this)", he said.

Following the row over its notice to Dosanjh, Telangana government termed it "precautionary measure." Speaking to ANI, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said, "The government of India have given clear guidelines that you should not encourage the songs which involve drugs and liquor. While giving the permission they have to mention those guidelines, so there is nothing wrong in it," he said. He stressed that the notice was for the betterment of the society and children.

The Hyderabad concert was part of Diljit's 'Dil-Luminati' Tour, which has been making waves across India and abroad. After successful shows in Delhi and Jaipur, the singer was greeted with enthusiastic fans in Hyderabad, despite the last-minute controversy.

