Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner, claims Kris Jenner

Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna once threatened to kill Kylie Jenner, the latter's mother Kris Jenner claimed in her recent bombshell testimony.

As per the official documents obtained by Page Six, the momager appeared on the stand in Los Angeles on Thursday and testified that she was "alarmed" years ago when Kylie and then-boyfriend Tyga told her about the alleged threat.

Kris also revealed that Tyga told her on multiple occasions that Chyna allegedly tried to physically harm him with a knife.

"Of course it was alarming but we just kept it in the family," Kris testified, telling the jury that they did not report the alleged incident to the police.

"They lived across the street and she [Chyna] had a young child. I think we were more concerned about the Tyga situation," she added.

Chyna, dated Tyga, 32, from 2011 to 2014. He then dated Kylie, 24, on and off from 2014 to 2017, while Chyna moved on with Rob, 35, in 2016.

The model, 33 shares 9-year-old son King with Tyga and 5-year-old daughter Dream with Rob.

According to Page Six, during her testimony on Wednesday, Chyna claimed she was still in a relationship with Tyga when Kylie started dating him in 2014

Kris was later asked by Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, whether she was concerned about Rob entering a relationship with the same woman who allegedly threatened Kylie.

"I didn't have much of a reaction," Kris said adding, "There was just a lot of drama ... and I'm used to that in my family."

Page Six reported that Khloe Kardashian was also seated next to sister Kim Kardashian in the courtroom.

"It happened so fast, and we didn't know where Rob and Chyna's relationship was going to go. It wasn't that I was not concerned. They had a rocky relationship from the start ... but I love second chances and I wanted them to win," Kris continued.

She added, "I just wanted my son to be happy. I wanted a win for them. ... You hope for the best and move on."

For the unversed, Chyna is suing Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie for USD 40 million for loss of earnings and more than USD 60 million in future earnings.

She claimed that the Kardashian-Jenner family used their power to tarnish her reputation and prevent financial opportunities after they allegedly "conspired" to cancel the second season of 'Rob and Chyna', which they have rebutted, as reported by Page Six.

According to the outlet, Ciani asked Kris on Thursday whether she could recall having a conversation with a network executive about not being happy with Rob and Chyna's relationship.

She said she might have said that "depending on the day," noting that there "were a lot of ups and downs" in the relationship.

"But I really wanted Chyna to grow and be the best version of herself," Kris claimed.

Kris also testified that she negotiated a deal that garnered USD 200,000 for a seventh episode of 'Rob and Chyna', which was aired with footage she shot of Dream's birth at the hospital.

"I put that in a bank account for Dream. It's in a trust, earning interest," the momager said, as per Page Six.

( With inputs from ANI )

