'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman to be honoured with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles [US], November 14 : Late actor Chadwick Boseman will be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame five years after his demise, reported People. The actor passed away at 43.

The ceremony will take place on November 20. Ryan Coogler, who directed Boseman in Black Panther, and Viola Davis, who costarred with Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, will speak at the ceremony, reported People.

Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, is set to accept the honour at the ceremony.

According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, as quoted by People, Boseman's star will be located at 6904 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honoured to celebrate Chadwick Boseman's extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world," said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, in a statement, as quoted by People.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who built an illustrious film career on playing notable figures of Black American History, previously recieved a posthumous Academy Award nomination in 2021 for his role as troubled trumpet player Levee Green in Ma Rainey's 'Black Bottom'.

The film was an adaptation of the 1982 August Wilson play of the same name, providing a fictionalised account of singer Ma Rainey's recording session in Chicago in the 1920s.

His performance won him Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and Screen Actors Guild Awards, which Ledward-Boseman accepted on his behalf, reported People.

Boseman's career breakthrough came in 2013, when he stepped up to the plate as Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in modern Major League Baseball history, in 42.

The actor earned acclaim for his performances as James Brown in 'Get On Up' in 2014 and Thurgood Marshall in 'Marshall' in 2017. Marshall was the first Black person to become a US Supreme Court Justice.

The film follows Marshall early in his career as he defends Joseph Spell (Sterling K Brown), a Black man who is accused of a crime he didn't commit.

Among the Marvel fans, Chadwick Boseman has etched his name as the superhero 'Black Panther' in the franchise. It was directed by Ryan Coogler.

