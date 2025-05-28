Black Warrant Season 2: Netflix Unveils First Poster Featuring Zahan Kapoor

In Black Warrant's much-awaited season 2, Zahan Kapoor is slated to return and will play the role of "jailer sahab." Netflix announced the news to its viewers on Instagram. Because of his outstanding performance in the first season, Zahan was praised by both reviewers and fans. Netflix has already confirmed that he will return in the second season. The second season of Black Warrant was announced by Netflix with a brand-new poster featuring Zahan Kapoor. "Jailer sahab, welcome to Season 2!" was the caption for the photo. Black Warrant Season 2 will soon be available exclusively on Netflix. Check out the post here:

Creator-director Vikramaditya Motwane said in a statement regarding the response of Season 1: "The love and appreciation we've received for Black Warrant has been overwhelming and deeply encouraging. Bringing Sunil Gupta's distinct viewpoint and compelling tale to life through partnerships with Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Confluence Media has been an immensely rewarding experience. We are honoured that Sunil trusted us with his narrative, and we are also grateful to our amazing cast and crew for delivering such passion and emotion to the world. As we delve deeper into the moral complexity, human stories, and unvarnished truths of life inside Tihar, we are eager for viewers to discover what Season 2 has in store.”

Also Read: The Royals Season 2 Announced: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Web Series to Make a Glamorous Comeback

Netflix announced new seasons of a few more series like Mismatched, Maamla Legal Hai, and The Royals. "There's a special kind of joy, nervousness, and excitement in bringing back shows that have truly found a home in people's hearts," said Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India. "For good reason, each of the shows we're revealing today has established a niche for itself in popular culture. The variety of these stories—from adolescent love to jail drama to a royal rom-com and a sitcom—is what makes them unique and fascinating. For the fans, we want every comeback to feel like a homecoming," she said.