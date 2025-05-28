‘Black Warrant’, ‘The Royals’, ‘Mismatched’ set to return with new seasons

Mumbai, May 28 Zahan Kapoor-starrer Black Warrant, The Royals featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, the coming-of-age romance Mismatched, and the court comedy drama Maamla Legal Hai are all set to return with new seasons on the streaming giant Netflix.

Mismatched is set to come with its fourth and final season. It stars Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

Speaking on the season renewal, producer Ronnie Screwvala at RSVP Movies said, “We’re thrilled to bring Mismatched back for one last season. This show has become a true fan favorite, and the love for Dimple and Rishi has grown with every season.”

Screwvala added that it’s been amazing to see how their story has sparked conversations, inspired fan theories, and built such a passionate community.

“Black Warrant” is a dramatised retelling of the book ‘Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer’ by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, this prison drama offered an unflinching look into the Indian prison system through memorable characters.

On the reception of Season 1, creator-director Vikramaditya Motwane shares, “The love and appreciation we’ve received for Black Warrant has been overwhelming and deeply encouraging. Collaborating with Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Confluence Media to bring Sunil Gupta’s unique perspective and powerful story to life has been an incredibly fulfilling journey.

“We’re grateful to Sunil for trusting us with his story, and to our stellar cast and crew for bringing such heart and conviction to this world. We can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Season 2, as we dive deeper into the human stories, moral complexities, and raw realities of life inside Tihar.”

“The Royals” Season 2 promises to turn up the heat with even more intrigue, drama, and twists.

Creators, Showrunners, and Producers Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications said, “Season 1 of The Royals was our love letter to the romcom genre; palaces, polo races, midnight masqued balls, fort-top romps and raves—love at its most chaotic and charming. That struck a chord and trended globally. This told us just one thing: we had to come back for more.”

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 has begun filming and will bring a fresh dose of dis-order and eccentric legal battles. The team of lawyers featuring Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant Joshi is ready to make a comeback to the courtroom. The new season also introduces the multi-talented Dinesh Lal Yadav, known as Nirahua, and the always entertaining Kusha Kapila, who joins the cast with her signature spark.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “There’s a special kind of joy, nervousness, and excitement in bringing back shows that have truly found a home in people’s hearts. Each of the shows we are announcing today have carved its own space in pop culture, and for good reason. What’s exciting and special is how diverse these stories are - from young love to prison drama to a royal rom-com and a sitcom.”

These fan-favourites are part of the 2025 slate that also includes upcoming new seasons of Delhi Crime, Kohrra, Rana Naidu, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.

