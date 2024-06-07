'Blackout': Engrossing & entertaining with stellar performances from star cast (IANS Rating: ****)

New Delhi, June 7 'Blackout' starts as a heist drama with a complete blackout in Pune, but soon it turns out to be an out-and-out comedy film with thrills and chills thrown in between. It is a whacky comedy film with amazing and entertaining plot twists and turns, which will keep you hooked till the end.

Vikrant Messey plays a journalist named Lenny D'Souza, who is an expert at conducting sting operations and exposing crimes and corruption in different ways, but while doing so he accidentally stumbles upon something he thinks will change his life forever in a good way.

Soon, he realises that life is not that simple and the windfall that he expects to change his life turns out to be something so drastically different that it shocks him. Supposedly running away from trouble, he meets various witty, weird and unpredictable characters who make his life more miserable.

After giving a heart-warming performance in '12th Fail', Vikrant Massey as Lenny Dsouza has once again delivered a stellar performance. He puts his heart and soul into making the character believable and takes you on a roller-coaster ride along with him.

With 'Blackout', Massey once again proves he is a versatile actor and can play challenging roles effectively, and win hearts with his effortless act.

Sunil Grover, as an alcoholic 'shayar' (poet), aka Asagar Don, has a meaty part to play. We all know him as a great comic, but here, Grover slips easily into the skin of a most complex character. When you watch him, you would discover a different Sunil Grover altogether.

Jessu Sengupta, playing a detective, and Mouni Roy, his partner in crime, suit their characters perfectly. As the supporting cast, actors such as Karan Sudhakar Sonawane, Saurabh Dilip Ghadge, Ruhani Sharma, Anantvijay Joshi and Chhaya Kadam fulfil their commitment to entertain you in their different avatars.

The interesting thing is that each and every character in the film has an interesting back story, which spices up things in unimaginable ways. You never get a sense of how they are going to react and what the next step would be. These twists make the film more interesting.

Written and directed by Shishin Bhavasar, the film excels in all departments and comes out as a winner with its wholesome entertainment value. Although the film is releasing on OTT, it deserved a theatrical run.

Do yourself a favour and don't miss the movie that is now streaming on Jio Cinema.

Film: Blackout (Streaming on Jio Cinema) Duration: 152 minutes

Writer and Director: Devang Shashin Bhavsar Starring: Vikrant Massey, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Jessu Sengupta, Karan Sudhakar Sonawane, Saurabh Dilip Ghadge, Ruhani Sharma, Anantvijay Joshi and Chhaya Kadam

Producer: Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari Music: Vishal Mishra

IANS Rating: ****

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor