'Blackout' Teaser: A Sneak Peek into Vikrant Massey's Upcoming Crime-Comedy

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is all set to entertain audience with his new venture. This time he is back with crime-comedy. The first look of movie Black out is released. This movie will be your escape with loads of fun and misadventures. Blackout which will be released on Jio cinema which also features Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover in prominent role.

While posting the teaser, Actor Anil Kapoor wrote, "Samay Samay ki baat hai, dekhte hai yeh raat ka badshah koun hai " He also announced that film will be streaming on Jio cinema from June 7.

On Workfront Massey, known for his versatility and acclaimed performances in films like Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, and Mirzapur, continues to impress audiences with his choice of diverse and challenging roles. His upcoming projects showcase his range and promise to further solidify his position as one of the finest actors of his generation