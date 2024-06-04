'Blackout': Vikrant Massey starrer 'Kya Hua' song unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : After a thrilling trailer, the makers of the much-anticipated thriller 'Blackout' starring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover on Tuesday unveiled a soulful new song titled 'Kya Hua' from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant treated fans with a song video and captioned the post, which read, "#KyaHua? A new hit just dropped Have you heard it yet. KyaHua Song Out Now!"

The song was sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. The song features Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, social media sensations Karan Sonawane and Saurabh Ghadge alongside Jisshu Sengupta, Ruhani Sharma, Anant Joshi and Prasad Oak.

Talking about the song, composer Vishal Mishra said, "'Kya Hua' is a soulful track that reflects the essence of the storyline in 'Blackout'. I wanted to capture the inner turmoil and resilience of the characters through the music and lyrics. I hope the audience feels the same connection to the song as we did while creating it."

'Blackout' is a comedy-thriller that delves into the depths of human nature and the consequences of one's actions in the face of adversity. The film takes on a thrilling journey through the streets of Pune, where a single night of darkness engulfs the city in mystery. As crime reporter Lenny, played by Vikrant Massey, gets entangled in a web of greed and misfortune.

Recently, makers released the first song, titled 'Chitralekha'.

Directed by Devang Bhavsar, 'Blackout' is touted to be a crime thriller comedy. It also stars Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover.

The song was sung, composed, and written by Vishal Mishra and captures the essence of a thrilling and adventurous night centred around a heist and greed that changes everything.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and Niraj Kothari under 11:11 Productions, the film will be released on Jio Cinema on June 7, 2024.

