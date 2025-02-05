BLACKPINK tease 2025 world tour

Los Angeles [US], February 5 : K-pop band BLACKPINK has a something super exciting in store for their fans. On Wednesday, the group announced that they will soon embark on a world tour.

While they did not unveil the tour dates or ticket sale information, the band did upload a teaser of the tour online, which begins with a pitch black screen before an aerial view of a massive, open-air stadium comes into view, as per Billboard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

The quartet of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose on a stage then comes into view, before the screen goes to black, a spotlight comes in, and the four women's silhouette appears with the name of the group in of course pink popping up. The video ends with simple pink text on a black background: "2025 World Tour."

The announcement left fans extremely excited.

Chiming in the comment section, a fan wrote, "BLACKPINK IS THE REVOLUTION. Yaay, can't wait."

"CAN'T BELIEVE THAT ITS HAPPENING," another fan wrote.

The members of BLACKPINK have taken a break from group activities for the past year or so to focus on their solo projects. Jennie made her acting debut in HBO's The Idol in 2023, and has released songs with other musical collaborators and solo since; Rose dropped solo album rosie in December 2024, which featured her hit Bruno Mars collab "APT."; Lisa's debut solo album, Alter Ego, is arriving later this month and is appearing in the upcoming third season of White Lotus; while Jisoo's mini album AMORTAGE will drop on Valentine's Day.

