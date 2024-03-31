Blackpink’s Jennie to release new solo album this June under her OA label

Seoul, March 31 K-pop all-girls superband Blackpink member Jennie is reportedly releasing a new solo album in June under her own label OA.

According to reports, she will be making her solo comeback via a new album in June, reports allkpop.com.

Jennie, whose real name is Kim Jennie, is currently focusing on her album production and planning solo activities, she'll be undergoing alongside the release.

Meanwhile, Jennie first made her solo debut with the release of the single 'Solo' in November 2018. She also released a special solo single 'You & Me' last year.

Jennie had launched her personal label OA (Odd Atelier) in December and the solo album will be the first under it.

