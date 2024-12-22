Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment

Los Angeles, Dec 22 Hollywood star Blake Lively, who is also the wife of ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds, has levelled accusation against her ‘It Ends With Us’ director and co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment.

In her complaint, the actress has alleged that Baldoni attempted to mount a smear campaign against her and claims his behavior caused her and her family “severe emotional harm”, reports ‘Variety’.

Bryan Freedman, a lawyer for Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, fired back at Lively’s complaint in a statement.

As per ‘Variety’, he called it “shameful” and full of “categorically false accusations”. The complaint lodged with the California Civil Rights department, states that a meeting was held in January of 2024 to address Lively’s claims and her demands for returning to work on ‘It Ends With Us’ after the actors and writers strikes had ended, allowing production to resume. Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, was reportedly in attendance at the meeting.

At that meeting, Lively complained that Baldoni had discussed Lively’s weight with her trainer, pressed her to disclose her religious beliefs and talked about his sex life in inappropriate ways. Lively also complained that Jamey Heath, one of the producers of the film and the CEO of Wayfarer Studios, showed Lively a video of his wife naked and giving birth.

Lively also alleged that both Baldoni and Heath entered her makeup trailer without getting her permission first, “including when she was breastfeeding her infant child.” It goes on to state that “the concerns (Lively) raised were not only for herself, but for the other female cast and crew, some of whom had also spoken up”.

Blake Lively achieved recognition for her portrayal of Serena van der Woodsen in the teen drama television series ‘Gossip Girl’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor