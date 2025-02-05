Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick return for 'Another Simple Favour', set for March release

Washington [US], February 5 : The highly anticipated sequel to 'A Simple Favour' (2018), starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, is officially titled 'Another Simple Favour' and has been announced as the opening night film for the 2025 SXSW festival.

The film, directed by Paul Feig, will make its world debut on March 7, 2025, before being released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

The studio confirmed the same on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

The sequel follows the characters of Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they travel to Capri, Italy for Emily's wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman.

However, the joyous occasion soon takes a dark turn as "murder and betrayal" ensue, setting the stage for yet another thrilling and suspenseful ride, as per Variety.

Feig is no stranger to SXSW, having previously premiered his films 'Bridesmaids' (2011) and 'Spy' (2015) at the festival.

The director expressed his excitement for the upcoming premiere and said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to be back at my favourite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy. To have our film open the festival with this incredible cast is a bucket list event," as per Variety.

The cast of 'Another Simple Favour' also includes the return of Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, and Bashir Salahuddin, who starred in the original movie.

They are joined by newcomers Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney.

"Paul Feig has once again delivered the perfect blend of mystery, wit, and unexpected twists in Another Simple Favor," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, adding, "Blake and Anna bring their incredible talent to the film, and we couldn't be more excited to share the next chapter of this thrilling saga with both the SXSW audience and Prime Video customers," as per Variety.

The film's screenplay was written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis, based on characters by Darcey Bell.

Paul Feig produces the film alongside Laura Fischer under Feigco Entertainment, while Jennifer Booth, Sharzer, and Marco Valerio Pugini serve as executive producers.

'Another Simple Favour' will be distributed by Lionsgate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor