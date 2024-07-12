Blake Lively dresses up in hubby Ryan Reynolds' shirt, quips she inspired ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Los Angeles, July 12 Actress Blake Lively dressed up in her husband Ryan Reynolds' button-up shirts while promoting her upcoming film 'It Ends with Us', based on the 2016 novel of the same name.

Lively took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself wearing the complete outfit, featuring floret brocade shorts, a button-up shirt, a black crop top, and strappy heels, reports People.com.

"A month of flower fashion has begun. Let’s be real, I only do these press tours, so I have an excuse to scrapbook, bake, and make flower arrangements while laughing with my friends. Let the joy begin...," wrote Lively.

"@bode thank you for the coolest short suit. And @vancityreynolds thank you for donating your @bode shirt for me to layer with said suit. Givin’ you all the full Lily Bloom style in real life. Yes," she continued, referencing her film character.

The actress ended the caption by making a playful reference to Reynolds' upcoming film, 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

"@vancityreynolds, @gigihadid, a little of myself, a sampling of @pierceandward & @houseofhackney and a heavy splash of young Atlas as a combo platter was my Lily inspo. Now you can’t unsee it... Feminine and masculine. Maximalist and minimalist.

"Excessive and utility. A woman who is all things, all at once. But it’s fair bc I hear I was his inspo for Wade Wilson in @deadpoolmovie 3 I guess we’ll just have to wait and see..." wrote Lively.

The couple has often harmlessly poked fun at each other on social media and publicly expressed their love and support for one another.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor