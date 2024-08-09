Blake Lively encounters wardrobe malfunction at London photocall, handles it like a pro

Mumbai, Aug 9 Hollywood actress Blake Lively, who can be seen in the recently released movie ‘It Ends with Us’, had an uncomfortable moment in London during the promotional run of her movie.

However, the actress handled it like a pro. The wardrobe malfunction happened during a photocall. For the occasion, Blake wore a sheer pantsuit with floral patterns. She ditched the shirt to go with it though. The weather was a bit windy in London when Blake realised it, she quickly gathered her outfit together and smiled for the cameras.

She can be heard saying in the video, shared by Entertainment Tonight: “It’s much more windier than I assumed it to be.”

Earlier, the actress revealed that her husband, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who is basking in the landslide success of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, wrote the rooftop scene in ‘It Ends with Us’.

The revelation was made by Blake during the premiere of the film on which she also serves as the executive producer.

The actress told E! News: “It’s just so thrilling. We help each other, we work together so much. The iconic rooftop scene in this movie, my husband wrote it. He works on everything I do, I work on everything he does. His wins, his celebrations are mine, and mine are his. I mean he is all over this film.”

Ryan and Blake got married in 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina. The couple share three daughters -- James, Betty and Inez -- and one son, Olin. Ryan also attended the premiere of ‘It Ends with Us’ to lend support to his wife.

