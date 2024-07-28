Blake Lively reveals how she became Lady Deadpool in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Washington [US], July 28 : Blake Lively recently shared the intriguing backstory behind her role as Lady Deadpool in the highly anticipated film 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

The announcement of Lively's casting was met with widespread speculation, especially following a teaser in June that showed only a brief glimpse of Lady Deadpool, sparking fan theories about who might be playing the character.

Among the guesses were notable names such as Taylor Swift and Blake Lively herself.

Lively, who attended the 'Deadpool and Wolverine' premiere in New York dressed in a Deadpool-inspired outfit, delved into how she secured the role.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C95ZR4Kpgvi/?img_index=1

Contrary to popular belief, her casting wasn't a result of her marriage to Ryan Reynolds, who stars in and co-wrote the film.

In her post, Lively reminisced about the early discussions she had with Reynolds while filming 'Green Lantern' back in 2010.

"It was a 'meta' superhero," she explained, referring to Reynolds' description of Deadpool to her and their co-star Taika Waititi.

"Most of us didn't know what exactly meta meant back then. Except Taika bc he's always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals."

Around the same time, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld introduced an unmasked version of Lady Deadpool, which Lively revealed was inspired by her.

Liefeld had previously shared that he based the character on Lively because he and his wife were "crazy Uber Gossip Girl fans," and appreciated Lively's portrayal of Serena Van Der Woodsen on the hit show.

"If ever we are blessed with Lady Deadpool on screen I'm pretty certain Ms. Lively will have some say in the casting," Liefeld had noted in a 2022 post.

Lively was unaware of this connection when she and Reynolds worked on 'Green Lantern', and 'Deadpool' had yet to be greenlit.

Reflecting on the journey, she wrote, "12 years later I read Rob's post [about inspiring Lady Deadpool]. A year after that, deadpoolmovie 3 was filmed. The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes."

She also praised director Shawn Levy, expressing her gratitude for his guidance and creative vision. "There will never be another. His insane body of work speaks for itself. Thank you buddy for bringing me along with you in ways big and small," Lively concluded.

"What a ride you're all in for...," Blake Lively wrote.

'Deadpool and Wolverine', released on July 26 in theatres, offers fans a chance to see Lively's much-anticipated portrayal of Lady Deadpool.

