Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds get cozy while watching Taylor Swift's New Orleans show

Los Angeles, Oct 26 Actor couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds cheered for their BFF, Taylor Swift for bringing her Eras Tour to The Big Easy, New Orleans, Louisiana.

On Friday, October 25, the 'I Can Do It with a Broken Heart' singer, 34, hit the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and during her performance of 'Cruel Summer' a fan captured a video of Lively, 37, and Reynolds, 48, in what appeared to be a VIP area of the venue, reports 'People' magazine.

In the clip, which was posted on X, formerly Twitter, the actress stood behind her husband as he danced to the music, chatting to another attendee before turning back to Reynolds.

As per 'People', another video posted on TikTok, showed the couple at various points throughout the show, and gave a closer look at their matching outfits.

Reynolds opted for a short sleeved, white shirt and dark pants, while Lively also wore white, sporting a fitted white vest and white shirt over the top.

The pair was captured cuddling up at several points in Swift's concert, with Reynolds standing behind Lively with his arms appearing to be wrapped around her waist as they swayed together to the music. The 'It Ends With Us' actress was also spotted filming Swift's performance on her phone and singing along to the show.

"Nola N1 VIP with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds was" was written over the video, while the TikTok user had added, "Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the cutest", in the post's caption.

A second TikTok video showed the couple dancing and chatting as they watched Swift perform 'Shake It Off' with Reynolds placing his arms around Lively's shoulder at one point as he leaned in to talk to her.

