Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds pack on PDA during ‘Deadpool’ star’s team’s game

Los Angeles, April 27 Hollywood actor couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds exhibited some PDA while celebrating a major professional victory.

The couple, who were spotted at a Wrexham AFC soccer team match in Wales on Saturday, April 26, could be seen cuddling and cheering in the stands during the game, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The game was played between Wrexham and Charlton. Wrexham won the game with a final score of 3-0.

As per ‘People’, Blake Lively, 37, sported a cozy checked long-sleeved shirt, while Reynolds, 48, wore a casual white T-shirt with a gray button-up.

The win is especially significant for Reynolds, who purchased the team together with ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ co-creator Rob McElhenney in 2021.

The victory means that the former fifth-tier team has officially been promoted to the Championship, which is the second tier in English soccer. It also means that the Premier League, which is the most prestigious league in the U.K., is potentially within their reach in the relatively near future.

While Lively is seemingly now just as invested in the team’s success as her husband, Reynolds previously revealed that his decision to make such a major and unexpected purchase didn’t initially go over too well with his wife.

Reynolds and McElhenney extended their business collaboration again in October 2024, announcing that they had acquired Wrexham Lager Beer Co Ltd., the oldest lager brewery company still in existence in Great Britain.

Additionally, in January 2025, the pair revealed that they were among a number of celebrity investors who had acquired a stake in La Equidad, a Colombian soccer club.

