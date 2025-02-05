Blake Lively snubbed by ‘Another Simple Favour’ director amid feud with Justin Baldoni?

Los Angeles, Feb 5 Hollywood actress Blake Lively, who earlier found support from director Paul Feig, has been snubbed by him in a social media post.

Blake was left out of a director's promotional post about a new movie she's starring in amid her controversy with Justin Baldoni, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The ‘Gossip Girl’ actress has been embroiled in a legal battle with ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Justin since she initiated the first lawsuit over Justin's alleged conduct.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, she accused her co-star of sexual harassment and alleges a targeted PR campaign aimed at tarnishing her reputation post-film collaboration. Justin soon countersued Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds for a whopping $400 million, alleging an attempt to "destroy" his good name and career.

It has also been claimed the A-list couple's lawyers have filed a notice to state that they will seek to dismiss Justin's lawsuit. This is in line with Judge Lewis Linman's court order, which outlined how the case will go ahead.

Amid the legal row, director Paul Feig took to his Instagram to share a promotional poster of his new movie, ‘Another Simple Favour’, which stars Blake and Anna Kendrick. The upcoming movie, set to be released on Prime Video, is the sequel to ‘A Simple Favour’ which came out in 2018.

The promotional poster features Blake and Anna, but Paul only tagged Anna and the other stars of the movie including Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Michelle Morrone, Allison Janne and Elizabeth Perkins.

He also tagged Amazon's official pages but skipped Blake from his post. He wrote in the caption, "I have a simple favor to ask you… can you save the date? #AnotherSimpleFavor from @AmazonMGMStudios is premiering as the opening night film at @SXSW in Austin on March 7th. And then we hit @PrimeVideo on May 1st. Stay tuned for more details and much more fun”.

