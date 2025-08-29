Blake Lively to congratulate Taylor Swift on engagement amid strained friendship? Details inside

Los Angeles [US], August 29 : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement has taken the world by storm, leading to an outpouring of best wishes and congratulatory messages for the couple. Amid all the special messages, many were left wondering if the moment would invoke a response from Swift's once best friend, Blake Lively.

The longtime friendship has reportedly hit rock bottom since Taylor Swift's name was dragged into Lively's much-publicised legal feud with her 'It Ends With Us' co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

While Blake Lively is yet to congratulate Swift on her engagement to Travis Kelce, a source added, "Blake didn't reach out and isn't going to. This isn't the time. What would be the point of reaching out now? It really makes no sense. She has bigger fish to fry," as quoted by Page Six.

The report further added that the 'Gossip Girl' alum is no longer bothered about their lost friendship, and continued, "This is something that we would've talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like. All of that. But now, it's just silence."

The source also suggested that the actor is unlikely to attend the singer's wedding.

Earlier this month, a People report confirmed that Swift and Lively are not on speaking terms.

The singer's name had come up multiple times during Lively's legal war, with Baldoni's legal team even alleging that Swift had pressured him to accept the changes made by the actor in the film.

In response to Baldoni's subpoena, Swift's team claimed that it was "designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

Another source close to the development revealed that the singer was "really hurt" after being implicated in the matter. "Their friendship has halted. Taylor wants no part in this drama," the source told People.

Despite the friendship drama, Taylor Swift has been on cloud nine with her fiance. They announced their engagement on Tuesday, with the playful caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN02niAXMM-/

Swift also shared a carousel of pictures from their dreamy proposal.

