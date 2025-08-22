Blake Lively to headline action rom-com 'The Survival List', marks first film after 'It Ends With Us' legal row

Los Angeles [US], August 22 : Actor Blake Lively is set to star in an upcoming action-romantic comedy titled 'The Survival List', marking her first theatrical project following a legal dispute with director Justin Baldoni over the film 'It Ends With Us."

According to Variety, the film centres around Annie, a highbrow reality TV producer, who is reluctantly assigned to work on a survival show hosted by the charismatic yet questionable Chopper Lane. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when the duo are shipwrecked and stranded on a deserted island.

Annie discovers that Chopper is a fraud and has no knowledge about survival. She is left in charge of figuring out the plan to keep them alive.

What unexpectedly unfolds is an unlikely chemistry between the duo when they are forced to work together.

Details surrounding the role of Chopper Lane are yet to be revealed.

Lionsgate has bought the spec script for 'The Survival List' from writer Tom Melia for Lively to star and produce as well. Marc Platt, the Oscar nominee known for the 'Wicked' films and the recent live-action 'How to Train Your Dragon' is also likely to produce while Scott O'Brien will oversee the project for the studio, stated a Deadline report.

The development comes at a time when Blake Lively has been in the news over her legal battles with director Justin Baldoni, making 'The Survival List' her first theatrical film since 'It Ends With Us.'

Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation, alleging that the makers launched a smear campaign against her after she complained about the conditions on the film's set. Baldoni also filed a defamation suit against Lively, which was later dismissed.

The case has been currently scheduled to go to trial in March 2026.

