"Bless you both": Saba Pataudi praises female staff who intervened to protect Saif, his family during burglary attempt at their residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 : Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is back home after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery for injuries on his arm and neck following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence last week. As Saif is recovering well, his family could not be happier.

On Tuesday, his sister Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and gave a shout out to female staff of Saif's residence as they intervened to protect Saif and his family during the shocking burglary attempt at their house.

"The unsung heroes... who literally pulled their weight when it mattered most!

Bless you both n ALL those who contributed in keeping my brother n his family safe! You are the BEST," she wrote.

Saba also shared a picture with the staff members including domestic help Eliyama Philip.

Saif suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft last week.

The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries.

The auto-rickshaw driver, who rushed the actor to the hospital, had shared details of what happened and how he stepped in to help.

Speaking to ANI, the driver said he saw a woman trying to hire an auto-rickshaw at 2 am on Thursday last week.

"I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 a.m. when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back," Rana had told ANI.

Police formed 20 teams to probe the crime and a case was registered under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The accused was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village. The police said he hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

