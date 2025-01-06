"Bless you my baby, sky is yours": Akshay Kumar elated as his niece Simar Bhatia is all set to make Bollywood debut

Los Angeles [US], January 6 : Year of 2025 will see many new talents entering the Indian film industry. One of them is Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia.

On Monday, Akshay took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Simar, who will mark her Bollywood debut with 'Ikkis'.

He wrote, "I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that's the ultimate happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child's photo here beats everything. I wish my mom was here today and she would have said 'Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai'. Bless you my baby, the sky is yours."

Akshay also shared a newspaper clipping which features an article about Simar's debut.

In the comment section, actors Huma Qureshi and Rakul Preet Singh gave a shout out to Simar.

While Rakul dropped a couple of red heart emojis, Huma said, "sim sim."

'Ikkis' also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life.

Veteran star Dharmendra is also a part of the film, which is directed by Sriram Raghavan. More details regarding the project have not been disclosed yet.

Speaking of Akshay's upcoming projects, he is gearing up for the release of Sky Force. Set to release on January 24, 2025, just ahead of Republic Day, the film features Akshay as an Indian Air Force officer who embarks on a mission of vengeance after the death of several soldiers.

The high-stakes thriller, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, promises breathtaking aerial combat, intense action sequences, and a gripping narrative that showcases the bravery of Indian soldiers.

Akshay is joined by debutant Veer Pahariya, who plays another IAF officer, and Sara Ali Khan, who portrays Veer's wife.

