"Blessed to be your son": Bobby Deol sends love to his dad Dharmendra on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : As veteran actor Dharmendra turned 88 today, the wishes have been pouring in from the Deol family. Now doting son and actor Bobby Deol shared beautiful pictures to express his love for him.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby penned a note along with a couple of pictures.

The image shows Bobby planting a kiss on Dharmendra's cheek. Needless to say, it is the cutest photo of the father and son duo.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Love you the most Papa[?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?]Blessed to be your son! [?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?]."

Dharmendra is considered one of the best action heroes of Indian cinema and is also known as the He-Man of Bollywood.

He has delivered remarkable performances in films like 'Sholay', 'Pratiggya', 'The Burning Train' and many more.

He was last seen in director Karan Johar's film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Apart from that, he also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming untitled romantic film.

He will also be seen in a war drama titled 'Ikkis'. Dharmendra will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film.

"Ikkis" is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his exemplary service to the nation.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is yet to get a release date.

He will also be seen in director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol.

Bobby, on the other hand, is basking in the success and receiving appreciation for his performance in the action thriller film 'Animal'.

'Animal' successfully entered the Rs 250 crore club in India within just 5 days of its official release.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

