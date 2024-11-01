"Blessings and love of our father and mother figures": Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth drop adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth delighted their fans with heartfelt moments from a special part of their wedding ceremonies.

On Friday, the couple shared adorable pictures on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt note: "It's been a blessed, magical year! During a very special part of our wedding ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. Being in the presence of these incredible people, who have not only witnessed but guided our growth, was life-affirming and beyond."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB0wWxat4HF/?img_index=13

Expressing their gratitude, they wrote, "Thank you to our beloved Mani sir and Hasini Ma'am, Leela akka, Kamal sir, Ranjini aunty and Manian uncle, Sudha, and Jayendra."

They added, "We're not done yet, fam! There's more magic and love to share before this unforgettable year ends. Until then, Happy Diwali from Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu."

The album featured memorable moments, including appearances by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Leela Samson, among others. In one of the photos, Aditi and Siddharth are seen signing their registry papers.

The couple looked charming in the photos, dressed in colour-coordinated outfits. Celebrities Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna reacted to the post, with Tamannaah commenting, "Sooo cute you both are," while Raashii dropped heart emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBrPBFoz9wK/?img_index=1

Fans also showered love and blessings on the couple. Recently, Siddharth shared a touching birthday post for Aditi, captioning it, "My whole life! Happy Birthday. I love you," along with a wedding picture.

Aditi and Siddharth were married in a beautiful South Indian ceremony. The couple, who began dating in 2021, tied the knot in the presence of close family and friends.

In March, Aditi shared a post confirming their engagement, posting a sweet selfie with Siddharth. The two, known for keeping their relationship private, reportedly fell in love while filming *Maha Samundram* in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor