Blessings & blessings....: Vicky Kaushal's father shares adorable post for "pota" Vihaan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Sham Kaushal seems to be in an absolutely happy mood as he dropped an adorable post for his little grandson Vihaan, a day after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif revealed the name of their newborn.

Sham Kaushal took to Instagram to reshare the picture shared by Vicky and Katrina. Along with the picture, he wrote a heartfelt note for his grandson.

"Mera Pota (Grandson) Vihaan Kaushal. Bhagwan ka jitna bhi shukar karu, kam hai. Blessings, blessings & blessings....." he wrote.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTPEFLwCAdx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier on Wednesday, Vicky and Katrina shared a joint post to announce their son's name. The picture showed Katrina's hand, Vicky's hand, and their baby's tiny hand placed together. Along with the photo, the couple shared their feelings as new parents.

"Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal vihaan kaushl Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words," read their Instagram post.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child in November last year. At the time, the couple had shared the news of their baby's arrival through a joint post on social media. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," their note read.

Katrina confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude," the two wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor