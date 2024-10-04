"Blessings of parents are greater than anything": Anupam Kher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher believes that one should never take their parents for granted, as wherever we stand, it is because of their blessings and love.

Kher explained that while our parents never forget us, we sometimes neglect them due to our hectic schedules. "My mother calls me every morning to know about my well-being. Our elders are like this and they always think about us. Blessings of parents are greater than anything."

In a conversation with ANI, he recalled an incident and said, "Recently, I heard a very heart-wrenching story from someone. That a gentleman had put his mother in an old people's home. She got sick and became very serious. Then he brought her home and she told him that there was no fan in the old-age home. 'He said 'maa tum to ja rahi ho'(you are going to die) why are you thinking all this', to this, she responded, 'Son I managed anyhow but I am just thinking about your good'. This story shook me completely. Our elders are important and we should always make sure to take proper care of them."

The actor said that films are not just meant to entertain people but at the same place, they should also convey a message. While talking about his film 'The Signature', which was released today. Kher plays an elderly husband Arvind whose wife Ambika (Neena Kulkarni) is put on life support shortly after she falls sick.

He said, " After Covid, there has been no human being who hasn't experienced the fear of losing someone beloved...This story is of a middle-class family, It is a story of a person, whose character I am playing, Arvind. who, after earning a lifetime's worth of money and finally retiring, has bought a house far from the city, and with his wife, his entire dream is to go to Europe... These are the dreams of the middle class. And there, at the airport, his wife gets a brain haemorrhage and lands in the hospital. Now, in the hospital, she is in a coma and she is under a ventilator. The doctor says that you have to sign on the Do Not Resuscitate (DNR)......, is it allowed to remove it or not? So, he asks them what are the chances of it. They reply we can never say that there is no chance of it in any condition. So, then he says, how can I sign? So, this is the struggle of that person..."

The actor said that the film raises very relevant questions like "After a certain age, does a person's worth end? Does a person's life become meaningless at the age of 60? Does he not have the right to live? Does the son think about his mother, that if he spends 7.5 to 8 lakh rupees to keep her alive, then how will he manage? Everyone's problem is genuine. It is not that the children do not love their parents. So this is the story."

On talking about the title of the film he added, " My character's wife is in the hospital, she is on the ventilator. And the doctor wants him to sign on that paper... So this signature becomes very important.."

Directed by the acclaimed director Gajendra Ahire, 'The Signature' explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis.

Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, the film features an impressive cast of Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey.

The film follows Arvind (Anupam Kher), whose life is turned upside down when his wife collapses at the airport just before an anticipated trip.

The film is released on ZEE5 on October 4, offering viewers a heartfelt narrative of love, sacrifice, and resilience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor